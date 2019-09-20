17-year-old from Burlington County found safe

article

Police say a missing 17-year-old girl from Burlington County has been found safe in Philadelphia and is in the process of being reunited with her family.

According to police, the teen was last seen talking on her cell phone near her home in Westampton Township on Sept. 12.

The girl's mother posted on Facebook that she believed her daughter was in danger and her phone had been disabled at the time of her disappearance.

No further details have been released at this time.