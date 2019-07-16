Police: 17-year-old girl missing from West Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl missing from West Philadelphia.

Atayjah Respes, 17, was last seen Monday on the unit block of South Sickles Street.

Respes is described as 5-foot-4 and 160 pounds with a small build, light complexion and black ear-length hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow and red halter top with light blue tights or jeans.

Anyone with any information on Respes' whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911.