17-year-old hospitalized after Wilmington shooting near C, South Heald streets
WILMINGTON, De. - A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night in Wilmington, according to police.
What we know:
Wilmington police said the shooting happened around 7:26 p.m. in the area of C and South Heald streets.
Officers found a 17-year-old male gunshot victim at the scene.
Police said the teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Investigation underway
The shooting remains under investigation.
Police said additional details will be released when possible.
How to submit tips
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jessica Gledhill at 302-576-3667.
Tips can also be submitted to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at Delawarecrimestoppers.com.
Victim services available
The Wilmington Police Department Victim Service Unit is available to provide support, information and referrals to victims of crime.
The unit can be reached at 302-576-3622.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Wilmington Police Department.