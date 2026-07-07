Pa. influencer Ayzia J dies after BMW overturns, crashes into tree in New Jersey

The Brief Two 22-year-old women from Pennsylvania died in a crash on Route 55 south in Deptford Township on Sunday, July 5. Influencer Ayzia J. Toledo, known as Ayzia J, was driving and lost control of the vehicle, according to New Jersey State Police. The crash is still under investigation and no further details have been released.



Two young women from Pennsylvania died after a car crash on Route 55 south in Deptford Township, Gloucester County, according to New Jersey State Police.

What we know:

Ayzia J. Toledo, a 22-year-old from Bristol, Pennsylvania, was driving a BMW with Henrietta F. Carter, a 22-year-old from Darby, Pennsylvania, in the front passenger seat, according to New Jersey State Police.

Troopers say the crash happened at 10:55 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, at milepost 57.1

Police say Toledo lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway to the left, overturned and struck a tree. Both Toledo and Carter died from their injuries, according to troopers.

A rear seat passenger had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to New Jersey State Police.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information is available at this time, according to troopers.

The backstory:

Ayzia J. Toledo was known online as Ayzia J and had more than 300,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok.

Photo from Instagram/@ayziajxo

Toledo described herself as a TV personality, content creator and model, on her social media platforms.

Toledo often shared lifestyle content and travel updates with her followers.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the rear seat passenger or additional details about the cause of the crash. No further information is available as the investigation continues.