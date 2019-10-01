18-year-old critical after triple shooting in West Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating following a triple shooting in West Philadelphia.

The incident occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on the 5600 block of Lansdowne Avenue.

An 18-year-old male was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in his left side.

Two other young men, ages 21 and 23, were hospitalized in stable condition after being shot in the arm and thigh, respectively.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ogoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.