Philly water main break floods basements, closes 9th Street in Philly

The Brief A major water main break occurred at 9th Street and Montgomery. Approximately 4 million gallons of water were lost. 9th Street remains closed between Berks and Montgomery for repairs.



A significant water main break at 9th Street and Montgomery caused flooding and road collapse early Monday morning.

Water main break impacts local area

What we know:

A 30-inch cast iron transmission main, installed in 1879, ruptured around 8:30 a.m., releasing approximately four million gallons of water.

Emergency crews isolated the break within 2.5 hours, preventing any further loss of water access to customers.

The escaping water caused a section of the road to collapse, swallowing a parked vehicle, which was later removed.

Flooding affected several basements downhill on 9th Street toward Berks.

What you can do:

Residents and vehicle owners affected by the flooding are advised to document any damages and contact the Philadelphia Water Department (PWD) at (215) 685-6300 if they have not been reached by Customer Field Services.

Repair efforts and street closure

PWD is working to make the site safe for inspection and repair planning.

The timeline for restoring the street and infrastructure will be determined after inspections.

9th Street will remain closed between Berks and Montgomery while repairs are underway.

PWD is coordinating with residents and insurance providers to assess damages.

What we don't know:

The exact timeline for the completion of repairs and the full extent of the damage to infrastructure and properties are still being assessed.