19-year-old man killed in Kensington double shooting, police say

article

Philadelphia police say a 19-year-old man was killed and another man was wounded in a double shooting in Kensington.

It happened on the 2900 block of Weikel Street inside a home Thursday around 8:15 p.m.

According to police, the man was shot once in the nose. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A second victim, age 49, was shot once in the arm and thigh. He is currently in critical but stable condition.

Police were pursuing the suspect when shots were fired at police. The suspect was eventually apprehended and a gun was recovered.

There were no reported injuries to police. The investigation is going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter



Advertisement

T