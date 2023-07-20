1942 Paulsboro High yearbook found in thrift shop; man seeks relatives of owner in order to return it

A man goes hunting for treasure at a South Jersey thrift shop and found a 1942 yearbook, with personal information tucked inside. He is now on a mission to find relatives of the woman who graced the pages of that piece of history.

As Manuel Nunez pages through a 1942 Paulsboro High School yearbook, he finds himself getting a snapshot of Katherine Brewer Moore’s life during World War II.

"I started going through it and I see all sort of things about this woman’s life," Nunez said. "I’m talking about her birth certificate, her high school diploma, her driver’s license from 1942."

The yearbook also filled with clippings of her classmates who lost their lives in the war and her graduation announcement.

Manuel found the yearbook tucked away among all the other books at a Glassboro Goodwill store. He loves to read and collect books for himself and his children, but never expected to make such a significant find.

"As soon as I saw it, I said, ‘Oh, a yearbook!’" Manuel recalled.

Manuel, also known as Manny, loves to find treasures at Goodwill, but wonders how the yearbook wound up at Goodwill. He believes it was not intentional. "I wanted to find out whose it was. I really didn’t think it’s okay for something like that to be in a Goodwill store for $3.00. That’s somebody’s whole life."

Manny bough the yearbook to make sure it gets home. He is now trying to track down any relatives who may still be alive and may be wondering what happened to it, since Katherine Moore died in 2022.

"I would like to give it back," Manny stated.

If you can help reunite the yearbook with Katherine Brewer Moore's family, reach out to Dawn Timmeney on social media: