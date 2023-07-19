Pet owners warned of deadly algae found at South Jersey dog park: officials
article
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. - If you're planning a day at a certain dog park in Gloucester Township, you may want to keep your beloved pets on a short leash!
A "harmful" algal bloom was found floating in Timber Creek Pond inside Timber Creek Park, according to the N.J. Department of Environmental Protection.
"These blooms can make toxins that are deadly for animals when ingested," Camden County officials said.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Caught on camera: Van dumps trash on street in front of Port Richmond small business
- Officials investigate what's causing pavement collapses along Route 202
- Coast Guard rescues man from water after boat catches fire in Delaware Bay
A moderate health risk has been confirmed. and residents are urged to keep their pets away from the waterway.
Signs have been posted around the pond to alert visits as the county works to treat and resolve the bloom.
Pet owners should call a veterinarian if their animal shows any of these signs:
- Loss of energy
- Loss of appetite
- Vomiting
- Stumbling and falling
- Foaming at the mouth
- Diarrhea
- Convulsions
- Excessive drooling
- Tremors and seizures
- Any unexplained sickness that occurs within a day or so after being in contact with water