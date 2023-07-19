Pet owners warned of deadly algae found at South Jersey dog park: officials

article

If you're planning a day at a certain dog park in Gloucester Township, you may want to keep your beloved pets on a short leash!

A "harmful" algal bloom was found floating in Timber Creek Pond inside Timber Creek Park, according to the N.J. Department of Environmental Protection.

"These blooms can make toxins that are deadly for animals when ingested," Camden County officials said.

A moderate health risk has been confirmed. and residents are urged to keep their pets away from the waterway.

Signs have been posted around the pond to alert visits as the county works to treat and resolve the bloom.

Pet owners should call a veterinarian if their animal shows any of these signs: