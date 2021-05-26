$1M Mega Millions ticket bought a pharmacy in Spring Garden

article

Someone in Philadelphia is now $1M richer after the Pennsylvania Lottery reported Wednesday that a Mega Millions ticket was sold at a pharmacy in Spring Garden.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched all five white numbers - 14-21-31-34-54 - but did not match the Mega Ball number of 11.

Fairmount Pharmacy, located at 1900 Green Street, will receive a $5,000 reward for selling the lucky ticket.

More than 16,000 other Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, according to officials.

Lottery officials said the Mega Millions jackpot swelled to $22 million on Tuesday after no one's numbers across 45 states matched the six pulled.

