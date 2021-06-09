2.4 magnitude earthquake felt in New Jersey
TUCKERTON, N.J. - An earthquake of a 2.4 magnitude was felt in New Jersey on Wednesday.
The earthquake, which happened shortly after 6:50 a.m., had a depth of 5 kilometers.
The epicenter of the earthquake was Tuckerton, NJ and was felt as far as Trenton.
According to officials, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake is usually not felt but can be recorded by a seismograph.
