2.4 magnitude earthquake felt in New Jersey

Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

TUCKERTON, N.J. - An earthquake of a 2.4 magnitude was felt in New Jersey on Wednesday.

The earthquake, which happened shortly after 6:50 a.m., had a depth of 5 kilometers. 

The epicenter of the earthquake was Tuckerton, NJ and was felt as far as Trenton. 

According to officials, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake is usually not felt but can be recorded by a seismograph. 

