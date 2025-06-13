Students in Philly technical education program graduate, join workforce

The Brief The School District of Philadelphia offers a program that graduates seniors into the workforce. The Career and Technical Education program creates career and a jobs pipeline. 200 students are enrolled.



It’s a big week for area students who are marking a milestone. Thousands of high school seniors are getting their diplomas this week. Many are headed to college, but some have already entered the workforce and are getting a start in the real world.

What we know:

While thousands of Philadelphia high school graduates get ready for a summer down the shore or preparing for college, there are some who are already getting a paycheck.

Just two days after high school graduation, Adryanna Day is already at her full-time job as an apprentice mechanic with the City of Philadelphia Department of Fleet Services.

"I’ve always loved motorcycles. A lot of my family are bikers. Especially Harley’s," said Day.

The 18-year-old from Mt. Airy is now getting paid to help repair motorcycles, including Harley Davidsons.

The backstory:

Her career actually started in 10th grade through the School District of Philadelphia's Career and Technical Education program at Randolph Technical High School.

"You have to be determined. You have to want this. You will be tired. You will be sore. There will be days you don’t want to come to work, but I love doing what I do," said Day.

Along with regular classwork the program gives students intensive hands-on instruction in 48 different career paths, including construction, culinary arts, health technology or, in the case of Fidel Rodriguez, auto body repair. He graduated Wednesday. By Friday, he was busy fixing police cars, ambulances and fire trucks.

"It prepares you to go into a field with a trade on hand already," said Rodriguez.

He’s one of more than 200 CTE students in 10th through 12th grades getting direct pipelines to careers fresh out of high school.

"I’ve always wanted to do something with cars. I wanted to be around cars. And when the opportunity came, I took it" added Rodriguez.

Big picture view:

But landing a job right out of high school doesn’t mean students don’t go to college. In fact both students say college is still in the plans.

"I will be studying at CCP for criminal justice, so eventually I would love to be a homicide detective. Still working with the police, still working with all of this in a way," said Day.

For Rodriguez, he’s planning to open up his own auto body shop someday.

"I would love to go to a four-year college. I am planning to go to CCP as well to get my Associates. But I want to get into the workforce and get that experience early on. Be hands-on. And the paycheck's pretty," said Rodriguez.