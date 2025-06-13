Police find multiple hidden cameras in Ocean City restrooms

The Brief Investigators say what started with the discovery of one camera, led to more cameras being found in other restrooms. The invasion of privacy caused many beach-goers to react with shock.



A disgusting discovery was made in Cape May County where police say small cameras were hidden inside multiple restrooms. The woman who made the discovery was appalled to find the camera.

Timeline:

Ocean City prides itself as one of New Jersey’s finest family resort towns, but now visitors are on alert.

"My best friend and I and her three-year-old were using the bathroom, getting changed. We’re ready to go on the beach and I glanced down and noticed something sticking out from behind the trashcan," explained Fallon Conway, who found a recording device.

Puzzled, Conway picked it up and found an undercover pen video camera in the family bathroom at 6th and Boardwalk.

She continued, "It was really heavy. It had a blue light on it. I noticed the slide over the lens and you uncover it like you would a webcam. It was directed right toward the toilet and we had been in there for about five minutes before we noticed it."

What they're saying:

Fallon called police who removed the device and then detectives discovered several more devices in other public restrooms along the boardwalk.

"I think it’s crazy. It’s disgusting that people come down here with their families and have to deal with things like that," visitor John Ruggiano reacted.

Carrie Pinot commented, "To me, it’s an invasion of privacy. It shouldn’t be happening."

Fallon – concerned that images of her using the bathroom – may already be out there, said, "To know that I am definitely recorded somewhere, potentially, on the dark web – it’s really scary."

What's next:

There are surveillance camera outside the public restrooms that may help police identify the person or people who placed the devices inside. In any event everyone should keep their eyes open in a public restroom.