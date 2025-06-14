US Army celebrates 250th anniversary with enlistment ceremony, concert in Old City

The Brief The U.S. Army celebrations included a birthday ceremony in Philadelphia. The army was established on June 14, 1775, in Philadelphia. The celebrations included a cake-cutting ceremony, enlistment ceremony and parade and patriotic concert.



A celebration took place in Philadelphia, one that honored the United States Army’s 250th anniversary with all the proud symbolism on display and the knowledge that the Army’s beginnings are right here in Philadelphia.

What we know:

The U.S. Army celebrated its 250th birthday in Old City with pride and pageantry.

Philadelphia is the birthplace of the Army, established on June 14, 1775. The event honored veterans, active-duty service members and future leaders.

"The City of Democracy, the home of liberty, some delicious cheesecake - I got to figure out how we do that before we go home - and, of course, the birthplace of our Army," said General James Mingus, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army.

What they're saying:

The cake-cutting ceremony was shared with active service members and veterans who served in World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam War.

"It’s a great honor for me to be here, but I don’t think of me. I represent a lot of people that couldn’t be here, so that is a great honor for me," said Phillip Ellsworth, Korean War Veteran.

"I raised my hand like everybody else and decided to join when I was right out of high school, applied to get into the Academy of West Point and I got into the prep school and from there the rest was history," said Major General Kris Belanger of the U.S. Army Reserve.

Alex McCrane of Atco was among 250 new soldiers sworn in during the enlistment ceremony representing the next in line to lead the Army.

"I’m truly blessed to be a part of the United States Army. I’ve been talking about this since I was a little kid so it’s a busy dream come true," said McCrane.

Big picture view:

The U.S. Army Field Band performed the grand finale with a patriotic concert to close out the evening.

"We went and did Independence Hall today and then we saw the Liberty Bell and then to have the concert to top it all off is just – you guys aren’t going to forget it are you?" said Alex Milliken from Virginia.

Philadelphia Police said there were no issues during the Army event.