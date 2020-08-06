2 additional suspects in custody in connection with 7-year-old's shooting death

article

Philadelphia police say two additional suspects are in custody in connection with the shooting death of a seven-year-old boy in West Philadelphia Saturday.

Earlier this week, police announced they were searching for Damar Bashier Jones, 27, and Michael Banks, 30. Banks surrendered to police Wednesday and Jones surrendered on Thursday.

Zamar Jones, 7, was sitting on his porch steps on the 200 block of Simpson Street when gunfire broke out around 7:40 p.m.

Zamar was shot once in the head and succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

The Philadelphia district attorney’s office earlier announced that 27-year-old Christopher Linder was charged with attempted murder, aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangerment, and related charges in the incident.

Banks and Jones have both been charged with murder, attempted murder, firearms violations, tampering with evidence, conspiracy, and related charges.

