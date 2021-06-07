Crews battled 2-alarm fire at industrial building in Burlington City

Crews were battling a raging two-alarm fire in Burlington City.

The fire broke out at 3:30 a.m. at an industrial building on the grounds of the former McNeal Mansion and crews have been on the scene since to put it out.

According to fire officials, there were three separate fires burning at the same time on the property. Only one of the fires remains burning at this time.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but authorities are investigating.

As a result of the fire, crews began to demolish the building afterwards.

