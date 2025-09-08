2-alarm fire destroys former church in West Philadelphia

The Brief A 2-alarm fire destroyed a former church in West Philadelphia early Monday morning. Locals say the abandoned church was last known as the Greater White Oak Baptist Church. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.



No one was hurt after a two-alarm fire gutted an abandoned church in West Philadelphia on Monday morning.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to the former church on the 5500 block of Market Street just before 4 a.m. for reports of a fire.

The fire was elevated to 2-alarms as crews battled heavy flames that spread quickly throughout the building's old architecture.

Over 70 firefighters and 30 pieces of equipment were required to place the fire under control shortly before 4:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported, but at least 10 people from nearby properties have been temporarily displaced.

Local perspective:

The church appears to be the former Church of the Incarnation of Our Lord, founded in the 1900s.

Locals say the church hasn't hosted a congregation since it was the Greater White Oak Baptist Church.

That congregation, witnesses say, has not held a mass at the West Philadelphia church in over 3 years.

What we don't know:

It's unknown at this time how the fire started.

Firefighters and fire investigators will spend the rest of the day at the former church.