2-alarm fire engulfs Darby Borough apartment building

Fire crews were on the scene of a 2-alarm fire Thursday morning at an apartment building in Darby Borough.

Officials say the blaze started just after 5 a.m. at the two-unit apartment building on the 100 block of Main Street.

The fire required multiple engines to corral and was under control within an hour.

A first floor neighbor tells FOX 29's Kelly Rule that second story occupants had to escape the flames by jumping from a window.

"I came out to check the weather I saw fire coming out of the back of the apartment," Bruce Bellinger said. "I heard sirens coming, but by the time I got outside I just saw the front completely engulfed."

No word on injuries at this time. Fire officials are working to investigate the cause of the blaze.

