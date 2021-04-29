2-alarm fire torches abandoned plant in Hockessin, no injuries reported
HOCKESSIN, Del. - No injuries were reported after a 2-alarm fire tore through an abandoned vulcanized fiber plant early Thursday morning in New Castle County.
Firefighters in Hockessin responded to the plant on 1165 Yorklyn Road around 3:30 a.m. and found the building engulfed in large flames.
Fire officials said the plant was in the process of being demolished. The fire, which was captured at its peak by a FOX 29 viewer, was quickly upgraded to two alarms.
The heaviest flames appeared to have been doused around 6 a.m. but crews were still seen pouring water inside the scorched shell of the building.
Officials have not said how the fire started.
