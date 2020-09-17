2-alarm fire torches condo complex in Maple Shade, no injuries reported

Fire officials say no one was injured in a 2-alarm blaze that tore through a condo complex in Burlington County early Thursday morning.

The fire reportedly broke out on the 400 block of North Stiles Avenue in Maple Shade just after 3:30 a.m.

Fire officials say the blaze spread to six condos and displaced at least 10 people. One resident was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons, but otherwise, no tenants or firefighters were injured.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports that responding fire companies had water pressure issues which allowed the fire to spread to several condo units. Volunteer companies from neighboring towns were needed to help extinguish the fire.

Firefighters have not said what caused the inferno. An investigation is underway.

