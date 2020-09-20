2 arrested of lighting Philadelphia police cruiser on fire

article

Police say two men have been arrested suspected of lighting a police cruiser on fire in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officers in the area of the 1200 block of Simpson Street discovered the fire Sunday around 3:30 a.m.

According to police, during the investigation officers were led to the 2100 block of Simpson Street where they found two men, ages 31 and 59, hiding on the front porch with a strong odor of gasoline coming from their clothes.

Investigators say clothes inside a crate at the location matched the description of video recovered.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

