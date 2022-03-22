2 boys damaged dozens of school buses at Philadelphia bus depot, officials say

article

Two boys are suspected of smashing windows and headlights on over two dozen school buses parked at a Philadelphia bus depot over the weekend, according to authorities.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the Shallcross Bus Garage on the 3800 block of Woodhaven Road just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say two boys were found inside the property causing damage to parked school buses. According to the district, the boys inflicted around $60k in damage by using items to smash the windows and headlights of 35 yellow buses and a utility van.

Police said the boys were arrested, but no charges were reported.

The damaged buses forced the district to use spare buses on Monday and some routes were delayed. The normal bus schedule resumed by Monday dismissal and Tuesday's transportation was not impacted.

The district did not provide a timeline for when the damaged buses will be repaired.

