Apparent luring attempt involving high school student under investigation in Falls Township

Authorities in Bucks County say they are investigating an attempted child luring that took place late last week.

Falls Township police say the incident occurred Friday between 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.

Police say a female Pennsbury High School Student told them she was walking home on the 100 block of South Queen Anne Drive when she was approached by a man in a vehicle.

The girl stated that the man repeatedly asked her if she needed a ride, but she refused. He then left the area.

The suspect has been described as an older male with slicked back gray hair and a white goatee. He was wearing an olive green military style cap and black framed glasses.

Police say the suspect was driving an older model gray sedan with damage to the driver’s side front headlight.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact police.

