2 charged after anonymous tip leads to weapons, drugs cache

Authorities in Bear, Del. have charged two men with multiple crimes after an anonymous tip led police to a cache of guns and drugs.

Officials received a tip on Tuesday warning of illegal drug sales and weapons violations at a home in the Fairwinds Trailer Park on the 700 block of Pulaski Highway.

Investigators say the tip resulted in a search of the home, during which officers found four rifles, two handguns, a shotgun and ammunition for the weapons.

Police say they also recovered 22 bags of heroin and .11 grams of marijuana.

James Moore, 38, and Justin Taylor, 39, were charged with multiple counts of possession of a deadly weapon, among other crimes.

Moore was charged with possession of heroin and Taylor was charged with possession of marijuana.

Both men are being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Facility.