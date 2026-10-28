Temple investigating alleged sexual assault involving 2 students at off-campus residence

The Brief Temple University is investigating an alleged sexual assault involving two students at an off-campus residence. The school is also investigating a separate incident involving an individual not associated with the university allegedly exposing himself near the Howard Gittis Student Center. The reported sexual assault comes more than a week after a rape was reported at an off-campus residence hall.



Temple University Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault involving two students at an off-campus residence, and another report of someone not associated with the school exposing himself near a student center.

What we know:

In a letter to students, Temple University Vice President of Student Affairs Jodi Bailey Accavallo said a sexual assault involving two students who know each other was first reported on Tuesday morning.

"While we cannot comment on the specifics of this matter, we can share that we are working directly with the student who reported the incident helping them navigate through this experience," Accavallo said.

The university said reports of sexual assault are addressed through "applicable law enforcement and university processes."

In a separate incident, the university says it's investigating reports of an individual who is not associated with the university allegedly exposing himself at the Howard Gittis Student Center.

Temple Police have added security walkthroughs at the Student Center, and security staff has been provided with a photo of the potential suspect.

Dig deeper:

The reported sexual assault comes just over a week after Temple University alerted students about an alleged rape that occurred at an off-campus residence hall.

Temple's public safety crime log says the sexual assault was reported to have happened around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 at the University Village building on the 1700 block of North 10th Street.

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Temple President John Fry addressed the disturbing report in a statement to the campus community on Wednesday, saying, "Temple takes all reports of sexual assault seriously, whether they occur on or off campus."

"Because this incident occurred at a private, off-campus residence, it is being addressed through Temple's Student Conduct Code," the statement continued. "This process allows the University to investigate allegations and hold students accountable under university policy."

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported in any of the incidents being investigated by Temple University.