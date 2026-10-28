Philadelphia Citizens Police Oversight chair faces charges for selling witness information

The Brief Hassan Bennett, chair of the Philadelphia Citizens Police Oversight Commission, faces charges for selling sensitive witness information. Bennett allegedly read an attempted murder arrest report and provided a witness's full name to Thomas Scott. Bennett is being held on $1 million bail, while Scott, also charged, is held on $3 million bail.



Hassan Bennett, the chair of the Philadelphia Citizens Police Oversight Commission, has been charged with selling sensitive information regarding a witness in a domestic violence case, according to District Attorney Larry Krasner and the Gun Violence Task Force.

What we know:

In August, investigators say the Gun Violence Task Force uncovered that Thomas Scott was using prison calls and social media to try and intimidate a witness in an attempted murder case.

According to authorities, Scott spoke about searching for the witness’s location, told another person the witness needed to recant, and indicated a willingness to attack the witness publicly. He said his social media posts aimed to stop the witness from coming to court, investigators say.

During one call, Scott was heard speaking with Bennett, who read the arrest report over the phone and shared the witness’s full name, according to investigators. Police say Scott asked for a copy of the paperwork and offered Bennett $500 for it.

Authorities say digital analysis confirmed that Scott later had the documents and shared them with others to intimidate the witness.

Bennett was previously convicted of second-degree murder in 2008 and acquitted in 2019 during a retrial after one victim and a co-defendant said their previous testimony implicating Bennett was coerced by a homicide detective.

What they're saying:

Krasner said Bennett "not only committed serious crimes, but in doing so has violated the public’s trust. His actions are not a reflection on the work of the Citizens Police Oversight Commission or the Defender Association of Philadelphia."

"Our criminal legal system relies on victims and witnesses coming forward to provide information and, in many cases, testify in court. As a result, our office takes their safety very seriously, and any time someone tries to intimidate a witness or engages in conduct that threatens the safety of a witness, we will act with swiftness and determination."

What's next:

Charges were approved against Bennett and Thomas Scott for crimes including intimidation of a witness, conspiracy, bribery and criminal use of a communication facility, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

Scott is being held on $3 million bail and Bennett is being held on $1 million bail.