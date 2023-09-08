2 children among those rescued from rowhome fire in Grays Ferry: officials

A fire broke out inside a Philadelphia rowhome early Friday morning as firefighters pulled three people to safety, including two children.

Officers responded to the blaze on Wilder Street in Grays Ferry around 2:45 a.m.

It was quickly placed under control, but at least three people had to be rescued from the home.

Officials say two of those rescued were children, and taken to CHOP in stable condition.

The home didn't appear to suffer an external damage, but debris could be seen inside.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.