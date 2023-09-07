Philadelphia Streets Department worker shot to death on-duty after deli fight: police sources

article

A morning shooting outside a corner store in Grays Ferry has left an employee with the Philadelphia Streets Department dead, according to law enforcement sources.

Police say the 21-year-old man was shot twice on the 2300 block of Oakford Street just before 9 a.m.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from gunshot wounds to the lower back and arm.

Sources tell FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce that the man worked for the Philadelphia Streets Department, and was on-duty when he was fatally shot.

A fight erupted inside the corner deli between the another person and the worker, who was shot and killed as he ran outside, sources say.

It is unknown what sparked the altercation, but the suspect is still reportedly at large.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.