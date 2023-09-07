3 men injured in shooting on same Strawberry Mansion block of earlier double shooting

article

Three men are in the hospital after a shooting in Strawberry Mansion.

The shooting happened on the 2900 block of Edgley Street Thursday afternoon, about 1 p.m., officials said.

Two of the men were taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle. A 30-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were each shot one time and both are listed as stable.

A 34-year-old man walked into the hospital later in the afternoon, suffering from three gunshot wounds. He is also listed as stable.

Police are investigating the shooting and note a weapon was recovered.

This follows in the wake of a double shooting on the same block of Edgley Tuesday night that saw a 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old man each shot once and recovering at Temple University Hospital.

