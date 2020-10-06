2 children killed in NJ fire, 2 adults hospitalized

article

Authorities in New Jersey are investigating what caused a fire that left two children dead and two adults hospitalized in critical condition.

The fire broke out Monday evening in Elizabeth in a building that includes apartments and commercial space.

Rescue efforts were impeded by bars on a window of the building. City spokeswoman Kelly Martin says the children who died were approximately 7 and 11 years old.

A man and a woman were taken to the hospital. Dozens of residents were displaced. Mayor Christian Bollwage called it a sad day.

