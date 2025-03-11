2 convicted in deadly 2020 bike crash, attempted cover up in Northeast Philadelphia

Nearly five years after a biker was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia, two people convicted in the crash and attempted cover-up were sentenced to prison.

Will Lindsey, 32, was killed in July 2020 when investigators say he was struck while riding his bike in the designated lane on the 3800 block of Ridge Avenue.

Investigators on Tuesday announced the convictions of Hakeem Brown and Ranisha Hackley, and provided insights into how the couple tried to conceal the crash.

What we know:

Prosecutors on Tuesday said Ranisha Hackley was behind the wheel of the white Chevy Camaro with a red stripe that fled the scene after fatally striking Lindsey.

An off-duty police officer found the car the next day parked outside a Northeast Philadelphia auto repair shop, prosecutors said.

Investigators discovered that the car belonged to Hakeem Brown, who later revealed that Hackley was behind the wheel of his car at the time of the crash.

It was further learned that Brown and Hackley were on the phone together during the crash, Hackley drove the car to Brown's after fleeing the scene.

Hackley was charged with several crimes, including homicide by vehicle and evidence tampering, and was sentenced in February to 7.5-15 years in prison.

Brown was given 1-2 years behind bars for tampering with evidence and other charges.

What they're saying:

Lindsey's parents spoke at a press conference Tuesday announcing the conviction and sentencing.

"He was the light of our family," said Will's mother, Monica Lindsey.