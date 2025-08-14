2 critically injured in high-speed, multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia

The Brief A high-speed, multi-vehicle crash on Whitaker Avenue in Philadelphia has left two people in critical condition. The crash occurred on Wednesday afternoon and involved four vehicles, including a Chevrolet Silverado traveling at a high rate of speed. The drivers of the Silverado and a Workhorse truck were taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the driver of a Honda CR-V is stable.



A multi-vehicle crash on Whitaker Avenue in North Philadelphia has left two people in critical condition and a third injured.

Whitaker Ave. crash Aug. 13, 2025. (Photo: SkyFOX)

What we know:

According to police, the crash happened on Wednesday, August 13, at 2:41 p.m. in the 4400 block of Whitaker Avenue.

A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling at a high rate of speed while swerving northbound when it first struck a Honda CR-V that was traveling southbound. The Chevrolet then collided with the rear of a Workhorse truck, which was then pushed into a Honda Pilot, police said.

The drivers of the Chevrolet Silverado and the Workhorse truck were both transported to Temple University Hospital and are listed in critical condition. The driver of the Honda CR-V was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and is in stable condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing and is being handled by the Crash Investigation Division.