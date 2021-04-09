2 critically wounded in Olney shooting, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in Olney.

It happened at 2nd Street and Champlost Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday.

The victims, one in their late teens and the other in their 20s, are in critical condition at Einstein Medical Center.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

