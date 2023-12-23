2 dead, 2 critical after single-vehicle accident in Gloucester County, officials say

article

Two people are dead and two others are seriously injured after the car they were in crashed in Gloucester County.

The accident occurred on the 500 block of Fox Run Road, in Sewell, early Saturday morning, just after 12:30, authorities said.

When they arrived, officers found a single vehicle, with four occupants, that had crashed.

Two of the four were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, officials said.

The other two were rushed to Cooper University Hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

No other details were released regarding the accident.

Deptford Township Police are investigating the accident and ask anyone with information to contact Officer Xavier Robinson or Detective Michael Tirado at 856-845-2220.