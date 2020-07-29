2 dead, 2 injured in quadruple shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON - Authorities say a 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old woman were shot and killed during a quadruple shooting Tuesday night in Wilmington.
The gunfire reportedly erupted on the 1100 block of Beech Street around 11 p.m.
Police say an 18-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were also injured during the shooting.
Police have not said what caused the fatal shooting. No arrests have been reported.
