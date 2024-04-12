2 dead, 3 injured in multiple shootings across Philadelphia

article

Gun violence strikes on a Kingsessing street, as one person is killed and two others, including a teen, are injured.

The incident happened on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue Friday evening, around 5:30, according to officials.

Someone opened fire on the trio, killing one of them. A 20-year-old man was shot in the neck and back and died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

The other two victims – a 33-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, each suffered gunshot wounds. The 15-year-old was taken by police to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, while the 33-year-old was taken to Penn Presbyterian in a private vehicle.

They are each listed as stable.

Meanwhile, over in Kensington, a 20-year-old man was gunned down and a 19-year-old was injured in a shooting inside a building on the 2300 block of East Harold Street, around 4:30 Friday afternoon.

The 20-year-old man died at Temple University Hospital, while the 19-year-old is listed as critical but stable.

Active investigations are underway as officials note no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.