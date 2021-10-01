2 dead after helicopter crashes in Chandler following mid-air collision with plane

Two people are dead after a helicopter collided mid-air with a small plane before crashing Friday near the Chandler airport.

According to the Chandler Fire Department, a mid-air collision between a helicopter and a fixed-wing plane was reported on Oct. 1 near the Chandler Municipal Airport.

The crash reportedly happened around 7:30 a.m., on the south side of the airport.

"The helicopter appeared to be in the flight path of the incoming plane, and landing gear clip the rotor of the helicopter," said witness Matthew Trent.

Authorities say while the plane landed safely, the helicopter crashed and exploded on impact.

SkyFOX video showed a fire crew using a tarp to cover the helicopter’s burned wreckage in brush. Fire officials said two people on board the helicopter died. It is unclear if they died in the crash or the fire. Their identities have not been released.

FAA officials have identified the helicopter as a Robinson R22.

The plane, identified by FAA officials as a Piper PA-28, was upright on the ground, just off a runway. The plane suffered a damaged landing gear, but the fuselage appeared intact. A flight instructor and a student who were onboard the plane were not hurt.

Police said the helicopter and plane were operated by two flight schools, Quantum Helicopters and Flight Operations Academy.

"Our officers [are] taking it pretty hard. We have our stress management people out here to get them help if they need it," said Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans.

"These people that [died] today, hopefully died doing what they love. What better way to go," said Trent.

Area residents react

Some who live in the area say air traffic at the municipal airport has really increased over the years, with lots of small planes and helicopters fighting for airspace. Those residents also say they are not that surprised that something like this happened.

"You know that something is going to happen, because there’s so many small planes are coming from that way and trying to land." said Lynn Becker, who has lived in the area for 30 years.

FAA officials release statement

The Federal Aviation Administration released the following statement on the crash:

"A single-engine Piper PA-28 and a Robinson R22 helicopter collided in the vicinity of Chandler Municipal Airport in Arizona around 7:42 a.m. local time today. The helicopter crashed near the airport, and the airplane landed safely on the runway with a damaged landing gear. Initial reports indicate two people were aboard each aircraft. The FAA will release the tail numbers after investigators verify them. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents."

Chandler Police are seeking witnesses and people who may have videotaped the collision and the crash of the helicopter.

Anyone with information should contact police at 480-782-4130.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

