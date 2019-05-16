2 hospitalized after shooting in Kensington

Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Kensington Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on the 1900 block of East Madison Street.

Police say a 32-year-old man was shot in the head and hip by an unknown suspect. The man was driven to Episcopal Hospital by a man.

The second victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot in the leg. He managed to flag down a woman driver on Jasper Street and Allegheny Avenue who drove him to Episcopal Hospital.

Investigators say as many as 12 shots were fired at the scene.

Police say the suspect is a thin black man in his late 20's, approximately 5-feet-10 inches. At the time of the shooting, the suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, light blue jeans and black Air Force One sneakers.