2 in custody after police chase on New Jersey Turnpike ends in Burlington County

Two people are in custody after a wild police chase in New Jersey.

The incident started Friday afternoon in Cranbury, Middlesex County when the driver of a pickup said the driver of a white Chrysler minivan pointed a gun at him during an alleged road rage incident.

Officers chased the minivan and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver refused to stop and police chased him on multiple roadways including the New Jersey Turnpike.

Police then used their vehicles to box in the minivan and finally bring it to a stop in Burlington county.

The male driver and the female passenger were both arrested and face multiple charges.

No injuries were reported.

