2 injured during multi-vehicle crash in Sicklerville, police say

article

Two people were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle car crash Saturday afternoon in Camden County, according to officials.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Berlin-Cross Keys Road near Williamstown Road around 2:40 p.m. for reports of a five-car crash.

Police say one driver was taken to Cooper Trauma Center and another driver was taken to Jefferson Hospital in Washington Township. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash. Berlin-Cross Keys Road near Williamstown Road was shut down for three hours immediately following the crash.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter