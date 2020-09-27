2 injured in shooting at Airbnb rental in Lancaster County

article

Authorities say a man and a juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting erupted during a party at an Airbnb rental property in Lancaster County.

Officers from the West Lampeter Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Old Lampeter Road just after 1 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say spent shell casings were found in the street and the residence had been struck by gunfire. Officers reportedly arrested a juvenile near the home for possession of a firearm without a license.

During an investigation, police say a man arrived at Lancaster General Hospital with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. He claimed he was shot during a house party at the residence in West Lampeter Township.

A second victim, who police say is a juvenile from Coatesville, arrived at Brandywine Hospital and told staff that he was shot at the home.

Authorities are still piecing together the events that lead up to the shooting. Police say an altercation may have happened just before shots rang out.

