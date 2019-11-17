2 juveniles arrested after SUV stolen in Chester with baby, 6-year-old inside

Police have arrested two juveniles who they say stole an SUV in Delaware County with two young children inside.

The incident occurred on the 900 block of West 9th Street in Chester around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the vehicle was left running while a 6-year-old and a 9-month-old were inside. The SUV was later found about a block away a short time later with both of the children still inside. Neither were harmed.

Chester police investigate a stolen vehicle with two children inside.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information has been released at this time.

