2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at apartment complex in Easton, DA says

Two people were killed and a woman was injured during a shooting at an apartment complex in Northampton County early Wednesday morning, investigators said.

Officers from the Easton Police Department were called to the 600 block of Canal Park around 2 a.m.

Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck said a man and a woman were killed in the shooting. A third person in an adjoining apartment was hit in the leg by a stray bullet, according to Weintraub's office.

Investigators have not said what sparked the deadly gunfire. There is no threat to the community.

