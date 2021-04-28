2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at apartment complex in Easton, DA says
EASTON, Pa. - Two people were killed and a woman was injured during a shooting at an apartment complex in Northampton County early Wednesday morning, investigators said.
Officers from the Easton Police Department were called to the 600 block of Canal Park around 2 a.m.
Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck said a man and a woman were killed in the shooting. A third person in an adjoining apartment was hit in the leg by a stray bullet, according to Weintraub's office.
Investigators have not said what sparked the deadly gunfire. There is no threat to the community.
