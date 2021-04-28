Expand / Collapse search

2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at apartment complex in Easton, DA says

Published 
Northampton County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at apartment building in Easton, DA says

2 people were killed and another was injured during a shooting at an apartment complex in Easton, authorities said.

EASTON, Pa. - Two people were killed and a woman was injured during a shooting at an apartment complex in Northampton County early Wednesday morning, investigators said. 

Officers from the Easton Police Department were called to the 600 block of Canal Park around 2 a.m. 

Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck said a man and a woman were killed in the shooting. A third person in an adjoining apartment was hit in the leg by a stray bullet, according to Weintraub's office.

Investigators have not said what sparked the deadly gunfire. There is no threat to the community. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter