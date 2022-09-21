2 killed, 4 injured in nighttime spate of shootings in Philadelphia, police say

Two people are dead and four others are hurt following a spate of nighttime shootings across Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the 700 block of East Clearfield Street around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a triple shooting.

Police say a 20-year-old was shot in the foot and two others, ages 17 and 22, were shot in the leg. All three victims were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

Minutes later, police in the city's Lawncrest section responded to the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue where investigators a 26-year-old was shot to death.

Another man injured in the shooting later arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip and was placed in stable condition.

Around 10:30 p.m., authorities say a 41-year-old man arrived at Temple University Hospital in a bullet-ridden car being driven by a woman.

The shooting reportedly happened near the intersection of 27th and Gordon street where police found at least six spent shell casings.