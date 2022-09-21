Man killed in nighttime double shooting in Philadelphia, police say

One man is dead and another is injured after police say they were shot Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 26-year-old man shot three times, including once in the chest, and brought him to Albert Einstein Medical Center where police say he died.

MORE HEADLINES

Elderly woman hospitalized for trauma after suspects rob her home in Delaware County

"Incredibly dangerous": Philadelphia hitman admits to 6 deadly shootings dating back to 2016

Police have located a stolen food truck days after it was taken from a private lot by thieves in a U-Haul

Another gunshot victim, age 28, arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip and was placed in stable condition.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly double shooting.