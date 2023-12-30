2 medics hospitalied after fire in Strawberry Mansion home: officials

article

Two medics were hospitalized after a fire in Strawberry Mansion.

Fire crews were called to the 3000 block of West Gordon Street early Saturday morning, around 2:30, for a fire reported in a rowhome.

They battled the fire on the first floor of the home and brought it under control within a half hour.

According to authorities, two medics had to be hospitalized for smoke inhalation. No details were released regarding their conditions.

No other details were released about who may have been at the home at the time of the fire.

The cause is being investigated.