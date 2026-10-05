2 injured in shooting at Sicklerville Wawa: police

The Brief Two people were injured in a shooting overnight Sunday at a Wawa in Sicklerville. No arrests have been reported and police say there is no threat to the public. Police have not released the conditions or identities of the people hurt in the shooting.



Police in Sicklerville are investigating after they say two people were shot overnight at a local Wawa.

What we know:

Officers from the Winslow Township Police Department were called to the Wawa on 400 Sicklerville Road for reports of a gunshot victim.

Two people who police described as "suspects/victims" were taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to investigators.

No Wawa employees were injured and police say there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the conditions or identities of the people injured in the shooting.

No arrests or charges have been reported.