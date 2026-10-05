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2 injured in shooting at Sicklerville Wawa: police

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Camden County
Published October 5, 2026 11:27 AM EDT
Published October 5, 2026 11:27 AM EDT

The Brief

    • Two people were injured in a shooting overnight Sunday at a Wawa in Sicklerville.
    • No arrests have been reported and police say there is no threat to the public.
    • Police have not released the conditions or identities of the people hurt in the shooting.

SICKLERVILLE, N.J. - Police in Sicklerville are investigating after they say two people were shot overnight at a local Wawa.

What we know:

Officers from the Winslow Township Police Department were called to the Wawa on 400 Sicklerville Road for reports of a gunshot victim.

Two people who police described as "suspects/victims" were taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to investigators. 

No Wawa employees were injured and police say there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the conditions or identities of the people injured in the shooting.

No arrests or charges have been reported.

The Source: Information provided by the Winslow Township Police Department.

Camden CountyCrime & Public SafetyNews