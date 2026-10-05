2 injured in shooting at Sicklerville Wawa: police
SICKLERVILLE, N.J. - Police in Sicklerville are investigating after they say two people were shot overnight at a local Wawa.
What we know:
Officers from the Winslow Township Police Department were called to the Wawa on 400 Sicklerville Road for reports of a gunshot victim.
Two people who police described as "suspects/victims" were taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to investigators.
No Wawa employees were injured and police say there is no threat to the public.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the conditions or identities of the people injured in the shooting.
No arrests or charges have been reported.
The Source: Information provided by the Winslow Township Police Department.