2 men critically injured after shooting inside Frankford store; 1 arrested

article

Two men are shot inside a Frankford market, leading to the arrest of one of them.

Officials said two men were inside a neighborhood market Sunday night, just after 7:30, on the 1500 block of Arrott Street, when a 23-year-old man was shot in the left side of his body. Medics rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

The second man, 28, was also found suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm and side. He was taken by medics to Temple and placed in critical condition. Authorities said the man was also being held as a prisoner.

An investigation into what prompted the shooting is underway. Police said an arrest was made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter