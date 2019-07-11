2 men dead after being pulled from manhole in Delaware County

article

Officials confirm the death of two workers who were pulled out of a manhole in Delaware County on Thursday afternoon.

At 11:16 a.m., police received an emergency call that reported that two men appeared to be unconscious inside the manhole, officials report.

There were four contractors were working at the scene at the time of the incident. Two of those contractors were at Rively & Sycamore Avenues while the other team were at Magnolia and Sycamore Avenues.

The team at the second location reportedly lost contact with the other teams, which prompted concern where they found the men.

Fire rescue teams and other emergency services responded, where the men were pulled from the manhole but were pronounced dead upon arrival.

The men who were both in their early 20s were well known in the community. One of the deceased was the son of a police officer in the community.

Officials are withholding the identities of those men until family members are notified.

"We're quite shocked that this has happened," Mayor Carmen Maniaci stated. "We're going to do our best to recover and move forward."

An investigation into what caused their deaths is still underway.