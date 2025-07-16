Agents raid Bucks County business in suspected counterfeit shipping label operation: Sources

Expand / Collapse search
July 16, 2025
Bucks County
A rare scene in a quiet Bucks County town as the FBI conducted a raid on a local business. Federal agents were there for hours and took one person into custody.

The Brief

    • A rare scene in a quiet Bucks County town as the FBI conducted a raid on a local business.
    • Federal agents were there for hours and took one person into custody.
    • Investigators did not comment on the purpose of the raid.

PENNDEL, Pa. - Federal agents conducted a raid on a business located in an industrial park off Lincoln Highway in Penndel Tuesday morning.

Witnesses reported seeing agents arrive in approximately 20 vehicles, armed with assault rifles, and arresting one man. The operation is suspected to be linked to a $400,000 theft involving counterfeit shipping labels, sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley.

What we know:

The business, identified as Lord Computer, was the target of the raid. Federal agents, along with U.S. Postal Inspectors, were seen carrying out evidence to unmarked vehicles throughout the afternoon.

The man arrested, known to frequent the business at all hours, was taken into custody handcuffed behind his back. Sources tell FOX 29 that the suspect, named Gary, was present with his mother when agents arrived with a warrant.

What they're saying:

A man answering the phone for Lord Computer identified Gary as the owner and confirmed that he has not been able to speak with him since the arrest. The family is currently attempting to hire a lawyer for Gary. A supervisor from the postal inspection service in Philadelphia responded to inquiries with, "I can't say anything about ongoing law enforcement operations."

What's next:

Agents remained at the scene for over eight hours before departing. Sources suggest that the counterfeit shipping label case may be part of a broader investigation into additional illegal activities. Further developments are anticipated as the investigation continues.

